BIRTHDAY GIRLS GET THEIR DAY AT LIDGERWOOD

BIRTHDAY GIRLS GET THEIR DAY AT LIDGERWOOD
Those celebrating birthdays were, front row: Rosalie Dallmann and Ardean Haas. Back row: Jean Tesch, Sue McCullough and Carol Jentz.

 Photo courtesy Phyllis Lentz

About 25 seniors enjoyed the November and December monthly birthday party by playing cards and eating lunch at the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center recently.

