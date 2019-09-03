Quantcast
BIRTHS

BIRTHS

Baby boy, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 21 inches long, WYATT JAMES KRUMP, was born Friday, Aug. 20, 2019 to Jess and Kelly Krump of Hankinson. Wyatt was welcomed home by his big sister, Ayla. Grandparents are Sandy and Del Fossum, Rick Riemann, Bev Krump and Bruce Krump. Great-grandparents are Diane Klepetka, Doris Riemann and Arlene and Edwin Arndt.

