Wyatt James Krump
Baby boy, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 21 inches long, WYATT JAMES KRUMP, was born Friday, Aug. 20, 2019 to Jess and Kelly Krump of Hankinson. Wyatt was welcomed home by his big sister, Ayla. Grandparents are Sandy and Del Fossum, Rick Riemann, Bev Krump and Bruce Krump. Great-grandparents are Diane Klepetka, Doris Riemann and Arlene and Edwin Arndt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.