Baby boy, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 19 1/4 inches long, KASH GEORGE COOKMAN, was born Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 to Tim and Amy Cookman of Wahpeton. Kash was welcomed home by big sisters, Kasey and Kambry. Grandparents are Wanda and Paul Zietlow of Hankinson.

