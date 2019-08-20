Ava Renee Ostby
Baby girl, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long, AVA RENEE OSTBY, was born Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sanford Health, Fargo, to Dillon and Amber Ostby of Rosholt, South Dakota. Grandparents are Bill and Yvonne Mattson of Lidgerwood, and Randy and Janet Ostby of New Effington, South Dakota. Great-grandmothers are Viola Schultz of Lidgerwood, and Lois Ostby of New Effington.
