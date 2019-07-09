Blasting into 4th of July

Thursday was about more than just firecrackers as Hankinson held its annual Fourth of July parade that drew hundreds of people to line the streets.
Numerous floats from service organizations, fire departments, churches, the school and businesses lined Main Avenue on the city’s north side from Prairie Pines addition to around the bend on the south side alongside Hankinson City Park.
