Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Blocking proved to be pivotal for Broncos

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood coach Tanner Carlson contributes mental errors to his Warbirds falling to Lisbon in four games.

That, and a strong block by a towering Broncos team he hadn’t planned on facing Thursday night at home.

“They are tall in the front row. We didn’t think their blocks would be as good as they were. They did a great job up front,” Carlson said, which hampered his hitters Jessica Kuchera and Ashlie Mauch in the first two sets as the Broncos deflected a number of Warbird hits.

The third game was the strongest one for the Warbirds, who claimed their only game win at 25-21.

Carlson said his Warbirds caught some unlucky breaks the first two sets, namely block deflections that caught W-L flat footed. “Our front row blockers did a better job of getting blocks up in time in the third and we weren’t settling for free balls. That has killed us all season — giving up free points,” Carlson said.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories