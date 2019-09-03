Quantcast
Boiler starts fire at PrimeBoard

Fire officials report extensive damage to plant’s boiler room during Aug. 23 fire

Damages from a Friday, Aug. 23 fire at Masonite PrimeBoard, Wahpeton, were confined to the boiler room. The area’s electrical and mechanical systems received extensive damage.

 Frank Stanko | News Monitor

The boiler room of the Masonite PrimeBoard plant, 2441 15th St. N. in Wahpeton, caught fire at about 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Flames began at the floor and rose, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. A pump that supplies thermal oil to heat PrimeBoard’s presses was on fire.

The oil fed the fire, but after a half-hour, the pump ran out of oil and the fire burned itself out. Initial reports indicated the fire was fed by natural gas.

Damages were confined to the boiler room. The area’s electrical and mechanical systems received extensive damage.

It is unsure how much the fire affected Masonite PrimeBoard’s operations. A plant representative did not return a phone call.

Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight responded at the scene. No injuries were reported. Masonite PrimeBoard was evacuated when the fire began.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, bulldozers began digging outside the plant. Crews were called in to clean the scene and make repairs, Rubish said.

Ambulance Service Inc. and the Wahpeton Police Department also responded at the scene.

In March 2019, an explosion at Masonite PrimeBoard ruptured a tank and tore out a section of the plant’s roof, Rubish said previously.

Although there was an explosion, there was no actual fire.

