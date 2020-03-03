Quantcast
BOYS TAKE THEIR TIME on the regional podium

WHAT IT IS The Region 1 boys basketball tournament is next week. Before Hankinson, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood or Tri-State can even attempt to be part of the Super 8 teams playing in the regional — play-ins must be conquered.

The regular season finale occurred Thursday for boys basketball teams as Lisbon made the trek to Tri-State at Fairmount Public School, while Hankinson faced Milnor-North Sargent on the road. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood wrapped up its basketball season at the boys basketball bonanza Feb. 22 at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.

Kindred remains atop the Region 1 standings with a perfect regional season, followed by Enderlin in second place and Richland in third. If there are not any big changes in the overall standings by the end of the regular season, these three teams shift right into the Region 1 tournament, which begins Monday, March 9 at the Blikre Activities Center, NDSCS. Teams facing play-ins include Northern Cass, Central Cass, Oak Grove, Maple Valley, Tri-State, Lisbon, Milnor-North Sargent, Hankinson, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Sargent Central. The Warbirds will head to Oak Grove tonight, while Hankinson travels to Northern Cass and Tri-State hosts Lisbon. All play-in games begin at 7.

Here is what area boys basketball coaches have to say about what their teams must do to survive play-ins and do well in the next week’s regional tournament:

