NEWSMAKER

BRADY NASH SAYS: ‘Find ways to outsmart your competitors’

Brady Nash

 Submitted

Why is Brady Nash in the news?

• There was no fall back when Brady Nash and two buddies dropped out of college in 2004 to become entrepreneurs. They began working to support local businesses in small North Dakota towns with payment processing services.

• ‘I was comfortable being uncomfortable. We didn’t have a safety net. We built BNG off of credit cards,” Nash said, who will be featured in our annual Profile section, which comes out at the end of the month.

Brady will be featured in upcoming Profile

• Jump ahead 16 years to when BNG moved to its new home, a unique and memorable building located at 3285 47th Street South in Fargo. This building is an investment in the employees, Nash said, putting their money where their mouth is.

• “We could have built big lake houses, or take care of our employees. We decided to take care of our employees first,” he said. There are features in this building to make an average day one of fun as much as it work. Judging from this, it isn’t surprising to hear that BNG has been voted among the top 300 businesses in the U.S.

In Brady’s own words:

• “We have our own theater in our building, so once a month we have movie night. We try to get a Disney movie. I love watching the kids skip back and forth down the aisles.”

• “You know, I love what I do for a living. I was a five-sport athlete in school because I love competing. Business is the same way. It’s one big competition. When we started, we were up against multi-billion dollar companies. You have to find ways to outsmart your competitors,” he said.

