Braun is writer behind Memory Lane

Meet 15-year-old Anne Braun of Wyndmere who will be writing the new Memory Lane feature that will run each month in the News Monitor.
Anne will be a sophomore at Wyndmere High School and is the daughter of John and Cara Braun of Wyndmere. She has four older sisters.
In her free time, Anne enjoys biking, swimming and reading.
“I’ve always liked to write, and my mom gave me the idea to do this,” she said of writing for the newspaper, especially writing about Clara and her girl power for Memory Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.