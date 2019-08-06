Quantcast
Braun is writer behind Memory Lane

Anne Braun

Meet 15-year-old Anne Braun of Wyndmere who will be writing the new Memory Lane feature that will run each month in the News Monitor.

Anne will be a sophomore at Wyndmere High School and is the daughter of John and Cara Braun of Wyndmere. She has four older sisters.

In her free time, Anne enjoys biking, swimming and reading.

“I’ve always liked to write, and my mom gave me the idea to do this,” she said of writing for the newspaper, especially writing about Clara and her girl power for Memory Lane.

