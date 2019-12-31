Quantcast

Brian Lee Reinke, 56

Brian Lee Reinke, 56, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly of Kindred, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home in Hankinson.

Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.

Brian Lee Reinke was born July 6, 1963 to Howard and Barb Reinke in Ada, Minnesota. He graduated from Hankinson High School in 1981 and graduated from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, in 1986 with a degree in business administration/finance

He was united in marriage to Sharlene (Oster) on April 15, 1989. They resided in Kindred.

Brian worked for various financial institutions in Fargo, North Dakota.

In the summer of 2019, Brian moved to Hankinson.

He enjoyed spending time with his kids, collecting coins, watching Fighting Sioux hockey, the Minnesota Vikings, fishing with his brothers and friends, hunting and playing cards.

Brian loved to shop and search for the ultimate “deal” just to let you know how much money he saved on an item.

There was never a Menards rebate that he ever let slip by.

Brian was known for his sense of humor and storytelling.

Brian is survived by his three children: Ben Reinke, Fargo, Carly Reinke, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Spencer Reinke, Valley City, North Dakota; his brothers: David, Valley City, and Bill, Hankinson; and a sister, Andrea (Jeff) Stein, Hankinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Barb Reinke; brother, Jeff; paternal and maternal grandparents; and various aunts and uncles.

Frank Family Funeral Home of Hankinson was in charge of funeral arrangements.

