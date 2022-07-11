Brothers receive Quilts of Valor for U.S. Army service

From left, brothers Gerald, Doug and Gary Puetz, three members of a family that has had six brothers serve America through the military. Douglas and Gary Puetz each received a Quilt of Valor on July 1, 2022.
The Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group of Abercrombie, North Dakota, awarded two Quilts of Valor on July 1, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Park, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Receiving Quilts of Valor that day were Douglas Puetz of Henderson, Nevada, and Gary Puetz of Mantador, North Dakota. A third brother, Bill Puetz of California, was also scheduled to receive a Quilt of Valor that same day. Due to a health issue, he was unable to be in attendance and will receive his Quilt of Valor next summer in North Dakota.
Douglas Puetz served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975. During that time he was stationed in Bamberg, Nuremberg, and Frankfurt, Germany, and also in Austria. Doug was part of the 82nd combat engineering battalion.
Gary Puetz served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1970. He was in Vietnam with an air defense unit, where he was company clerk and later transferred to the S2 and S3 areas, where his duties included helping with briefings and identifying body counts and where the units were located.
Also pictured is Gerald Puetz, Barney, North Dakota with the Quilt of Valor he was awarded a few years ago. Veterans Memorial Park, Hankinson, provided a perfect backdrop to honor this family who served our country. A total of six Puetz brothers served America.
