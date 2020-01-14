Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulldogs charge back to overtake Warbirds in OT

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys looked to be in control of Friday night’s basketball game against Region 1 rivals Milnor-North Sargent.

The Warbirds held an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, but watched the Bulldogs charge back to force overtime, then win 64-62.

How this happened was simple.

“They sped us up and we can’t handle the ball. That’s the story of our year. We beat ourselves in practice. We throw the ball off the wall. We dribble off our foot in practice. That is what’s going to happen in a game — you play like you practice,” said Warbird coach Todd Hosford.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories