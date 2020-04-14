BULLIS POST GIVES CHILDCARE GROUP ANOTHER $5,000 DONATION

Lidgerwood Bullis Post No. 84 of the American Legion is presenting a $5,000 check to help support the Lidgerwood childcare initiative.
Funds will support the ongoing project to maintain a daycare facility here, which is now operational and being run out of Bergen Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
A house behind the church is being renovated to hold the daycare, which is hoped to be moved sometime this summer, Frolek said earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.