BULLIS POST GIVES CHILDCARE GROUP ANOTHER $5,000 DONATION

Lidgerwood Bullis Post No. 84 of the American Legion Robert Dunn (second from left) presents a check to the Lidgerwood childcare board of Darby Harles, Nathan Frolek and Carissa Lane.

 Submitted

Lidgerwood Bullis Post No. 84 of the American Legion is presenting a $5,000 check to help support the Lidgerwood childcare initiative.

Funds will support the ongoing project to maintain a daycare facility here, which is now operational and being run out of Bergen Lutheran Church fellowship hall.

A house behind the church is being renovated to hold the daycare, which is hoped to be moved sometime this summer, Frolek said earlier.

