Burgum: One-size-fits-all COVID-19 response not best

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, attacked by Dr. Shelley Lenz for his performance in the COVID-19 pandemic, is responding to her claims.
Burgum, a Republican, faces Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger Lenz and Libertarian challenger DuWayne Hendrickson in the North Dakota gubernatorial race. Lenz recently said Burgum was “not listening to the experts … his lack of leadership is going to result in more disease, a longer time to reach economic recovery and more divisiveness.”
“Throughout the entire pandemic, North Dakota has emphasized a North Dakota Smart approach to battling COVID-19 with targeted measures and a light touch of government in order to prioritize saving lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said.
The ND Smart Restart roadmap has allowed the state’s economy to remain more open than most other states, Burgum said. It has also allowed safeguarding against community spread and the addressing of hot spots as they arise.
“Our approach incorporates the expertise of a diverse array of experts and is saving lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said.
Burgum, Hendrickson and Lenz are scheduled to debate at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The live event, sponsored by AARP North Dakota, will be broadcast on Prairie Public Broadcasting’s TV and radio networks, on Facebook and at video.prairiepublic.org.
Elected in 2016, Burgum took office on Jan. 3, 2017. Less than three weeks later, President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017.
“When we first took office, President Obama was still in office, so we’ve proven we can work with Democratic and Republican administrations,” Burgum said.
The Trump Administration’s engagement in North Dakota has been unprecedented, Burgum said. It includes two visits each from the president and Vice President Mike Pence and visits from 18 cabinet secretaries.
“We’ve received tremendous support on a diverse set of issues from an array of agencies and leaders ranging from FEMA and the Department of Agriculture as we battled both historic flooding and drought, to Dr. Deborah Birx as we’ve addressed coronavirus,” Burgum said.
In the interest of equal time for candidates, News Monitor has reached out to DuWayne Hendrickson.
With less than a month until Election Day, look to News Monitor for coverage of North Dakota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
