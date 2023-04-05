Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

Whether they were personal or public works plows, not to mention the shovels, they went to work on sidewalks, driveways and roadways. A blizzard warning affecting portions of southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota was set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
A blizzard warning for positions of west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota was still in effect Wednesday, April 5, but that did not stop some intrepid residents from their responsibilities.
Whether they were personal or public works plows, not to mention the shovels, they went to work on sidewalks, driveways and roadways. The blizzard warning, affecting portions of southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota, was set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed Senate Bill 2183 into law Tuesday, April 4, just prior to the blizzard reaching the Southern Red River Valley. SB 2183 appropriates $20 million for emergency snow removal grants.
“This record-setting winter has strained resources at every level of government,” Burgum said. “By expediting $20 million in emergency snow removal grants to qualifying city, county, township and tribal governments, we can relieve some of the burden on communities and local taxpayers and help ensure that while this winter was one for the record books, it doesn’t have to haunt their financial books.”
SB 2183 received bipartisan support, with a 46-0 vote in the North Dakota Senate and a 91-1 vote in the North Dakota House. Its sponsors include state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
“This is a good bill that will help cities, counties and townships with their snow removal costs,” Mitskog said.
Mitskog was joined by SB 2183’s primary sponsor, state Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-District 29, and several peers for Tuesday’s bill signing. The event took place at the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s district office in Bismarck. Guests also included North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, both R-N.D.
“This has been trying on our patience, our resiliency, our fortitude and our budgets,” Wanzek said. “I have 100% faith in the spirit of North Dakota citizens to be able to pull through this tough winter. And while we as leaders have little influence over controlling Mother Nature, we do have some ability to provide financial relief for their burgeoning budgets.”
SB 2183 provides $15 million in funding for reimbursement grants to tribes, counties, cities and townships for snow removal costs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, and an additional $5 million for reimbursement for the period of Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, according to the state of North Dakota.
“Any unallocated funds from the first period can be made available as part of the second period,” Burgum’s office stated. “The bill will reimburse up to 60% of costs exceeding 150% of the average of four of the last five years’ snow removal costs.”
The Department of Emergency Services will be sending out application forms through the North Dakota League of Cities, North Dakota Association of Counties and each county’s Emergency Manager by the end of the week of Monday, April 3. All funds will be disbursed by June 30, state Homeland Security Division Director Darin Hanson said.
“We are synched, we’re coordinated and we’ll be ready to go,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.
Shortly after singing SB 2183 into law, Burgum observed the state of the 2022-2023 winter.
“Nearly all of North Dakota except for the northwest corner was under a blizzard warning from this morning through Wednesday night, with total snow accumulations of 8-17 inches and wind gusts of up to 55 mph forecast for the Bismarck area, with higher snow totals to the east,” Burgum said.
As of Monday, April 3, Bismarck was only 6.3 inches short of its record seasonal snowfall total of 101.3 inches set in the winter of 1996-97, the governor continued.
“We urge motorists to be patient, check the ND Roads app for road conditions, heed no travel advisories and give snow plows room to operate,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for the tireless work of snow plow crews, law enforcement, first responders, radio dispatchers, emergency management personnel and others all across our state keeping our citizens safe.”