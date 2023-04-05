Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Whether they were personal or public works plows, not to mention the shovels, they went to work on sidewalks, driveways and roadways. The blizzard warning, affecting portions of southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota, was set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed Senate Bill 2183 into law Tuesday, April 4. The bill appropriates $20 million for emergency snow removal grants. Its sponsors include state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, seen directly behind Burgum.