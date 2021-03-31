Burn Ban, Fire Emergency declared in Richland County

WAHPETON — Richland County, North Dakota, is currently experiencing dry conditions across the county due to minimal rainfall. The county has been sustaining surface winds, frequent wind gusts, in excess of 25 miles per hour, with abrupt changes in speed and direction.
Additionally, there have been unusually hot and dry conditions this spring season. Because of this, Richland County is in an extreme or very high fire alert, Richland County Emergency Management announced Tuesday, March 30.
“These conditions accelerate the threat of fire danger for the public, residents and property in Richland County,” stated Tim Campbell, chairman of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. “The entire state is showing signs of drought conditions.”
The county board, concerned with the public’s safety, as well as emergency responders and property that lies within the county, due to the above conditions, has declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban.
“(It includes) a ban on garbage burning, campfires and burning of farm or crop land when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Index is in the Low, Medium, High, Very High, or Extreme category and/or (a) Red Flag Warning has been issued for Richland County, North Dakota,” the county board stated.
The daily Rangeland Fire Index can be found by visiting https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.
“Any individual who willfully violates the burn ban by local order will be charged under penalty of law,” the board stated.
For more information, contact Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht at 701-642-7788 or blambrecht@co.richland.nd.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.