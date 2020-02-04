Cadets just hold off late surge by Warbirds in waning minutes of game

After trailing by 12 points, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls charged back with a 27-16 run that almost tied Sargent Central Friday night at home.
In the waning moments, Coach Erin Bohnenstingl said the game plan was to get the ball inside to post players Kendra Kaczynski or Ashlie Mauch, as both came on strong in the second half to help the Warbirds get back into this game. That is, until Sargent Central’s Karah Zirhnhelt hit one of two free throws, so anything other than a 3-pointer just wouldn’t do
Bohnenstingl’s team had 7.5 seconds at the end to tie. But with guard Tiffany Springer on the bench with her fifth foul — she had four of W-L’s five 3-pointers — that left junior guard Drew Frolek with a last-second shot, which fell micrometers short and bounced off the front of the rim to give the Cadets a tense 56-53 win.
“We played good team ball. They executed the offense and played great defense in the second half,” Bohnenstingl said. Ultimately, this game came down to free throws and being unable to make second-chance opportunities through much of the first half, she said.
