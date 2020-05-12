Can't you just smell it? That 'wafting aroma of garlic’

Here is a quick and easy dinner recipe. My family likes Chinese meals so I am always looking through recipes for something new on that front.
The problem is many Chinese meals — especially microwaveable or box meals — often are laden with extras like salt and fat. Making your own sauce allows you to keep the flavor and control the ingredients.
The recipe is easy to follow. There just isn’t anything quite like the perfume of garlic to tempt the taste buds.
Once you purchase staples to Chinese cooking like hoisin sauce and sesame oil, it can sit in the refrigerator for a time. It can get a little pricey that first purchase, but they have a pretty good shelf life.
Most of the items for this recipe I already had on hand, so only had to purchase 1 pound of round steak, which was less than $10. Not only is this meal easy to cook, it is filling and inexpensive.
This could serve as a full meal, as it did for my family Thursday night as we were rushing around trying to accomplish some more items on the graduation honey-do list. It can also supplement orange chicken, a quick vegetable stir fry or another of your go-tos when making your favorite Chinese recipes.
Don’t forget the News Monitor wants to feature pictures of you and yours cooking in your house as part of our “Let’s Get Cooking” feature. Submit pictures and a little information of who is in the picture and what is happening by sending to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
Beef and Spinach Lo Mein
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound beef top round steak, thinly sliced
6 ounces uncooked spaghetti
4 teaspoons canola oil, divided
1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
2 green onions, sliced
1 package (10 ounces) fresh spinach, coarsely chopped
1 red chili pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
In a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients. Remove 1/4 cup mixture to a large bowl; add beef and toss to coat. Marinate at room temperature 10 minutes.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil. Add half of the beef mixture; stir fry 1-2 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from pan. Repeat with an additional 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining beef mixture.
Stir fry water chestnuts and green onions in remaining canola oil 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and remaining hoisin mixture; cook until spinach is wilted. Return beef to pan and heat through.
Drain spaghetti, then add to beef mixture and toss to combine. Sprinkle with chili pepper.
