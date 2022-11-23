Canvassing not enough to change Richland's results

North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Beck, R-District 25, has reason to smile. She came in first place for her re-election bid at all 13 voting precincts in Richland County, N.D. Beck is seen with event co-organizer Bob Wurl and state Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 25, at a recent forum in Hankinson.

 News Monitor file photo

Fourteen additional ballots from Richland County, North Dakota voters were accepted Monday, Nov. 21 by representatives of the county and the two major political parties. The ballots joined those that were reported on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The new ballots and the votes on them were not enough to change any 2022 general election results. North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, is still poised to begin his fourth four-year term in office, for example. However, the 14 ballots resulted in six more votes for Luick and eight more votes for his competitor, former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 25.



