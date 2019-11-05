CAR FLIES OVER CONCRETE CULVERT IN ACCIDENT

A one-vehicle car accident on County Highway 1 occurred Wednesday morning.
The car entered the west ditch and jumped a concrete culvert. The front end received heavy damage, while the back of this small car was partially submerged in the drainage ditch.
Limited information was available on the accident. Not knowing if the driver was injured or confused, deputies briefly looked in a nearby corn field. They did not find any sign of anyone entering the corn field.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was the only agency that responded to the scene of this unreported car accident.
