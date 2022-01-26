Carbon capture project open house held in Hankinson

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” a visitor to Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS)’ Tuesday, Jan. 25 open house in Hankinson was overheard saying.
The open house, one of three held regionally Tuesday by SCS, was attended by landowners, commissioners from Richland County, North Dakota, and members of North Dakota’s current 26th legislative district. SCS has been seeking residents’ support for the “Midwest Carbon Express” carbon capture and storage project.
Christopher Hill, SCS’ environmental director, discussed the range of people who would be affected by the project. The adamantly opposed, who have objections Daily News has learned include concerns over safety and possible abuse of eminent domain to acquire land, are vocal. However, Hill said there are also landowners who have enthusiasm for the project, “can’t wait to sign an easement” and are interested in the negotiations process.
“Whether meeting with landowners individually or with a larger group, we give the opportunity to come in, give concerns and have us hear those concerns on how to do the best we can,” Hill said. “Having a healthy dialogue, constructive criticism and dialogue, is something we welcome. It’s something we need. It helps us perform at a higher level.”
Todd McMichael, a farmer and 2018 state senate candidate who recently led a meeting about pipeline concerns in Kindred, North Dakota, said Wednesday, Jan. 26 that he was unable to attend the Jan. 25 open houses. In an email shared with Daily News, he said he received comments that the open houses were “a sales job” with not much information learned. McMichael also said a Jan. 21 meeting between SCS and legislators included the company saying they would be able to use eminent domain for the project.
Eminent domain is the right of a government or its agent to acquire private property for public use, with payment of compensation. While some regional residents are concerned that proceeding with Midwest Carbon Express would require the use of eminent domain, local legislators say that is not necessarily so.
“As I understand, the county commission has never permitted any pipelines,” Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said. “If you need a building permit, you would go to either the city or township you’re building in. In Richland County, the county does not play a role in this. I believe it would play a role if eminent domain comes up. I hope it doesn’t come to that.”
Commissioner Nathan Berseth also said he hopes that any progression would take place without eminent domain being used.
“If there’s willing landowners, that’s between them and the company,” Berseth said. “I support the rights of the willing landowners and the unwilling landowners. I think the less that government has to deal with this, as long as folks are willing, then that’s how this project would get done.”
North Dakota state Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-District 26, said it’s now a matter of public information.
“I think it’s a benefit for landowners to ask every single question they have and get every single answer they’re looking for before they make a decision if they’re going to sign an easement on their property,” she said.
Hill and the Richland County leaders admitted the nearly decade-long, well-publicized legal battle over the future of the now-approved Fargo Moorhead Diversion is still in recent memory and may remind the public of the Midwest Carbon Express situation.
“Folks are not judging Summit Carbon on our execution of this project,” Hill said. “They’re judging us partially on the execution of every pipeline project that has ever been done in this area to this point.”
North Dakota state Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-District 26, said he knows the information gathering process isn’t expected to immediately conclude.
“I haven’t decided yet if I’m for (Midwest Carbon Express) or against it, but until you get all the information, you just don’t get any good from this. I think a lot of (residents) are very concerned. They want to make sure this is the right thing for them and you can’t get upset about that. It’s people’s land and their rights,” Heitkamp said.
McMichael is among those advocating for an alternate idea that would construct a pipeline only in right of ways “and to quit pushing everything onto the landowner.”
“A comment was made that (with) solar, electrical utilities and now pipelines just think they can go right over a landowner’s property,” he wrote.
Hill said the two big takeaways of the open houses have been discussion about a minimized impact to agriculture and an assurance that any process would be fair to landowners.
“We’re just trying to win the hearts and minds of those folks who are objective and share a similar philosophy to us,” Hill said. “The folks who don’t share our philosophy and are too far apart — we may never get there, but those are the folks who aren’t necessarily keen on agriculture or don’t like the ethanol industry.”
