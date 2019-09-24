Quantcast
Q & A

Carlson switches from volleyball fan to being a coach

Tanner Carlson is the new Wyndmere-Lidgerwood volleyball coach who has gone from being a fan of the game to coaching at the high school level.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Tanner Carlson never intended to become the new volleyball coach for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. Sure, he enjoyed sitting in the stands to watch volleyball while he was at LaMoure High School, especially when the girls had a dynasty program that went to state three consecutive years. But coaching a sport he never played?

Question: You didn’t play volleyball except for city recreation. How hard is it to take over a program and coach a sport that you don’t have that intrinsic knowledge of because you first were a player and then coach? Answer: I have a lot of resources and friends who have been helping out with a bunch of things. I’m from LaMoure, and recently got to see them three-peat at state. I know a lot of those girls and watching them those years helped me learn a lot. 

Question: How has the transition gone from watching volleyball in the stands to running the program? Answer: I was line judging in Wyndmere for the past two seasons so I’ve watched a lot of volleyball in Wyndmere before taking over. I would be lying if I said it didn’t have challenges, especially because I haven’t been around volleyball before. But assistant coaching basketball for the past two years has helped.

Question: You do have people you can rely on for advice. How important is this advice and doing your own education to learn about coaching volleyball? Answer: I talk to past coaches and a few friends who are volleyball nerds. My sister coaches volleyball in Devils Lake and helped me get started. She came to town before the season started and showed me a few things. 

Question: How hard has it been to learn the rotations? Answer: Once I sat down and was determined to learn, it wasn’t that hard. A couple years ago I thought I would never get it.

Question: How did you get involved in education in the first place? Answer: Both my parents were teachers. I went to North Dakota State University, Fargo, for business administration and knew I could teach business after if I wanted to. That’s what my high school business teacher did. I knew for sure around the middle of my junior year in 2015 I wanted to teach.

Question: Has anything surprised you about being a volleyball coach? Answer: Yes. I didn’t expect the day to day to be so different from basketball. But the two sports are different and coaching boys vs. girls is very different.

Question: What has been the best part of becoming a coach? Answer: Getting to know the kids outside of class and experience a brand new sport to me. I am a quick learner and it has been fun getting to know the sport and everything involved with it. 

Question: How much influence has your volleyball team had in determining what is happening on the court? You have some players with a lot of varsity experience — more than you do in volleyball — are they helping develop this program? Answer: I wouldn’t say they influence the day-to-day strategy or how we perform in practice every day, but I definitely take their input and try to implement different things they have suggested.

