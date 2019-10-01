Carol Nelson, 62, Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away with her family by her side, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, followed by her 10 a.m. funeral service at United Methodist Church in Fairmount. The Rev. Mark Gronseth officiated the service. Burial was at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. Everyone was invited to the Fairmount Community Center for lunch after the burial.
Carol Jean Olson was born on March 24, 1957 to Clyde and Ethel (Thimjon) Olson in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up in Wahpeton, where she attended school until moving to Ortonville, Minnesota, and graduating from Ortonville High School in 1974. While in Ortonville, Carol met the love of her life, Lynn Nelson, and the two were united in marriage on June 14, 1975. They lived for a short while in Ortonville, Embden, North Dakota, and Sutton, North Dakota, before settling in Fairmount where they raised their three daughters.
Carol dedicated her life to supporting her family in whatever they did. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, taking rides in the corvette, watching the leaves turn, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and spending time with her family and friends at their lake place on Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. Carol loved all types of music, especially oldies, and playing Christmas Carols on the piano. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fairmount.
Carol is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lynn Nelson, Fairmount; her children: Stacie (Benji) Boll and their children, Taylor and Mason, of Wahpeton, Jamie (Mike) Nelson and their children, Mya, Brady and Kale, of Washburn, North Dakota, and Mandie (Chris) Kallhoff and their children, Hudsyn, Holland, and Hayes, of Fargo, North Dakota; her brother, Bruce (Gayle) Olson, Breckenridge; her sister-in-law, Sharon Olson, Breckenridge; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ethel, and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the School for the Blind.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton was in charge of funeral arrangements.
