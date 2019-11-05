Catherine M. Schneider, 76

Catherine Marie Schneider, 76, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Villa Maria, Fargo.
Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Cathy was born in Grandma Schneider’s home in Lidgerwood on Jan. 31, 1943, the daughter of Michael and Marcella (Jereszek) Schneider. She grew up on the Schneider family farm in Duerr Township with her family.
In 1975 her family moved to Lidgerwood. After the death of her parents in 1978, she moved to the Oakes Good Samaritan Home. She spent several years in Oakes and then moved to the Open Door Center in Valley City, North Dakota, where she lived for 34 great years.
Cathy enjoyed many new friends and activities. Her most memorable were their fall flings, which took them to Nashville, Disney in California and Florida, several Chanhassen dinner theaters and Medora.
Her health sent her to Villa Maria Nursing Home in Fargo, where she received excellent care the past two years.
She is survived by her sister, Betty; special niece, Lisa; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Lester Hively, and special nephew Pat.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
