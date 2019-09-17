Cathleen Mary Dean, 62, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
The memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Barney VFW Hall, Barney, North Dakota, with the Rev. Dr. James David Pierce officiating.
Honorary urn bearers were grandchildren Michael Cantrell, John Cantrell, Trent Melby, Cheyanne Cantrell, Matthew Cantrell, Casey Cantrell, Dylan Cantrell, Audrey Korth, Alex Korth, Alexia Dean and Jessie Dean.
Cathleen (Cathy or Cat) Mary Patterson was born Nov. 15, 1956 to William and Suzanne Patterson in Long Beach, California.
She was married to Charles Cantrell and was blessed with her two children, Candice (Cantrell) Isch and David Cantrell.
In 1982 she met the love her life, Marvin Dean, and after 20 years of courtship they were married Oct. 26, 2001 and she was blessed with her bonus son, Wesley Dean. Together they lived a simple but fulfilling life, enjoying things like camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycling, as well as enjoying time with their families.
Cathy will be forever loved by her husband, Marvin, Barney; daughter, Candice (Jason) Isch, Mason City, Iowa; sons: David Cantrell, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Wesley (Chrissy) Dean, Loveland, Colorado; siblings: Susan (Skip) Prince, MCkinney, Texas, Dr. Rev. David (Jenny) Pierce, Rindge, New Hampshire, Steve (Karen) Pierce, Tulsa, Oklahoma, her twin sister, Caron Patterson, Wahpeton North Dakota, Bobby Pierce, Anderson, Indiana, Michael (Renee McCormick) Pierce, Wahpeton, Danny (Melissa) Pierce, Wichita, Kansas; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
