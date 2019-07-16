Celebrate Christmas in July at Fort Ransom

Come celebrate the Christmas spirit at Fort Ransom State Park’s fifth annual Christmas in July event July 19 - 21. Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsite for Christmas. Saturday, visitors can enjoy craft activities, holiday themed games and activities. There will also be a parade around the campground to see Santa and get some treats.
This event is free, but the park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. For more information, please visit Fort Ransom State Park on Facebook or call the park at (701) 973-4331.
