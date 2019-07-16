Quantcast
CELEBRATING JUNE, JULY BIRTHDAYS

Lidgerwood senior citizens who celebrate their birthdays in June and July are Norma Honl, David Huckle, Ruth Novotny and Karen Judd.

Lidgerwood Seniors Citizens held a June and July birthday Party recently with about 30 people attending.

Whist was played during the party with high going to Lorraine Fuka, second going to Ralph Dathe and low to Dorothy Huckle.

Five door prizes were given away.

Lunch was enjoyed with cake and sandwiches from Ruth Novotny’s 90th birthday party.

