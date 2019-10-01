Quantcast
Central Cass uses its height to limit the Pirate hitters

Central Cass uses its height to limit the Pirate hitters

Hankinson’s Alicia Biewer, Jasmin Mauch, Savannah Falk and Kya Mauch set up for their serve receive defense to return a Central Cass serve Thursday night at home. The Pirates fell to the Squirrels in five sets.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

After a strong opening, Central Cass pounded back at Hankinson Thursday to win in five sets — 19-25, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-11.

Hankinson’s Jasmin Mauch was honored at the start of the match for her 1,000th-career kill and came on strong in the final few sets, but Central Cass changed its rotation to better block the Pirate’s strong hitters, a move that was telling. The Squirrels blocked the final two kill attempts by the Pirates to win the final set and claim the match.

“We have to figure out a way to work when they have two big girls in the front. The top five teams in the region all have tall players. We will have to figure them out to be successful,” said coach Tera Paulson.

