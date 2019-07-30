Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NEWSMAKER

CHAD BERTSCH to be featured in Southern Valley Living magazine

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CHAD BERTSCH to be featured in Southern Valley Living magazine

Chad Bertsch of Hankinson has his own business — Cowboy's Metal Creations. He makes sculptures out of metal and will be featured in our upcoming Southern Valley Living Magazine.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Why is Cowboy in the news?

• Chad Bertsch, also known as Cowboy, will be featured in the upcoming Southern Valley Living magazine put out by the News Monitor and Daily News. Cowboy is an artist who specializes in metal work. He says he sleeps, eats and watches TV in his Hankinson house — but he truly comes to life in his shop. See the rest of Cowboy’s story in the magazine coming out in a few weeks.in the news?

What is his artistic background?

• Cowboy is a trucker by trade, working for AH Newman trucking out of Clifford. He hopes to turn this hobby into a full-time business.

• Cowboy decided to get into metal work and bought a stick welder. Self taught, he has been creating metal sculptures from the shop in his garage. He wants each piece to tell a story, he says, which often correspond with where he is in life. “If you are going to bear your soul, I would much rather do it here than on social media,” he says.

In Cowboy’s own words

• “To me the biggest thing is I use this as a way to forge ahead. I have had moments in life where I couldn’t connect with people. I can connect with metal art or through signs. I think God is leading me in that direction. Without my faith, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

– Chad “Cowboy” Bertschown words

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Recommended for you

Load comments