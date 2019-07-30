CHAD BERTSCH to be featured in Southern Valley Living magazine

Why is Cowboy in the news?
• Chad Bertsch, also known as Cowboy, will be featured in the upcoming Southern Valley Living magazine put out by the News Monitor and Daily News. Cowboy is an artist who specializes in metal work. He says he sleeps, eats and watches TV in his Hankinson house — but he truly comes to life in his shop. See the rest of Cowboy’s story in the magazine coming out in a few weeks.in the news?
What is his artistic background?
• Cowboy is a trucker by trade, working for AH Newman trucking out of Clifford. He hopes to turn this hobby into a full-time business.
• Cowboy decided to get into metal work and bought a stick welder. Self taught, he has been creating metal sculptures from the shop in his garage. He wants each piece to tell a story, he says, which often correspond with where he is in life. “If you are going to bear your soul, I would much rather do it here than on social media,” he says.
In Cowboy’s own words
• “To me the biggest thing is I use this as a way to forge ahead. I have had moments in life where I couldn’t connect with people. I can connect with metal art or through signs. I think God is leading me in that direction. Without my faith, I don’t know where I would be right now.”
– Chad "Cowboy" Bertsch
