Check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on pot issue in 2020

North Dakota voters may once again have to decide whether to legalize or continue a ban on recreational marijuana.
Supporters of an initiated measure have a July 6, 2020 deadline for obtaining the 13,452 valid signatures needed to place the measure on the Nov. 3, 2020 election ballot.
“Under the measure, home cultivation would be prohibited and possession would be limited to two ounces,” according to Ballotpedia.
The measure also calls for the removal of hashish, marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols from the list of schedule I controlled substances, it removes certain criminal violations for the possession of marijuana by individuals over age 21, and creation of a marijuana control commission charged with licensing and regulating marijuana businesses.
It would impose an excise tax of 10 percent on all retail marijuana and marijuana products sold, the measure states. Tax revenue would be deposited in a marijuana regulation fund for commission operations — excess money will go into to six different state funds.
The measure would allow municipalities to regulate the location and operation of retail marijuana establishments. Finally, a court could seal the criminal records of a person convicted of a misdemeanor marijuana offense if that person is not charged with a subsequent offense for one year.
“One of the largest complains from last time was the mantra of ‘poorly written,’” initiative sponsor David Owen, LegalizeND, said to Marijuana Moment earlier in December. “If it’s a concern over home grow, well it’s simple, we don’t have that any more. If it’s a concern of people having too much, we have a reasonable possession limit now — in their eyes. I still think possession limits are fundamentally arbitrary, but they wanted a possession limit so we have that now.”
Measure 3 called for legal recreational marijuana in North Dakota and failed on Nov. 6, 2018. It received 192,965 votes against it compared to 131,585 votes in favor.
National opponents of marijuana use cite research on physical and psychological effects as well as legal precedent.
“No matter what laws are passed locally or statewide, marijuana is illegal on the federal level — a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court and enforced by federal officials,” the Drug Free America Foundation stated.
So far, no group had publicly announced it objects to the recreational marijuana proposal, Fargo Forum reported.
“To place a statutory initiative on the ballot, a sponsoring committee must deliver petitions to the Secretary of State containing the valid signatures of qualified North Dakota electors equal to at least 2 percent of the resident population of North Dakota (as determined by the most recent federal census),” Secretary of State Al Jaeger wrote.
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is among the 25 individuals on the initiated measure petition’s sponsoring committee. A majority of committee members have Fargo addresses, according to information included with the full measure.
“Owen said some vaping stores and other small businesses in Fargo and Bismarck have agreed to have the petitions in their stores for residents, ages 18 and older, to sign,” the Fargo Forum reported.
