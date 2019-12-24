Cheese button contraband for Christmas

The Triumvirate (Mom and my sisters) decreed we’d have German food for Christmas. My three brothers and I are not consulted on decisions of such import, even though we constitute a majority. We don’t have to cook, which may be a simple matter of public safety.
It’s a relatively benevolent dictatorship — Mom and her henchwomen — and truth be told, if they didn’t plan family gatherings, we’d never see each other again. So we get our instructions to be somewhere at a certain time and place and to bring something. “And don’t forget like you did (insert time and date of the offense).” God doesn’t need a list of my sins. Mom has all the documentation. Notarized, even.
I dropped a hint to my sister Sherry that I’d favor cheese buttons, figuring she has more pull than I do. Mom called a couple days later. She’d looked at the big grocery stores in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for dry curd cottage cheese but couldn’t find it.
After coming up empty-handed in the dairy aisle, Mom called and asked me to check at Ashley Super Valu. Sure enough, Kirk Rueb had plenty in stock, because it’s still America in Ashley.
But how to get the contraband to Frederick, South Dakota? Mom had a plan. She knew Mike from Carlsen Funeral Home would be in Ashley to handle a funeral, so I sent the following e-mail to him: “Hey Mike, my mom is wondering if you’d pick up the almost-impossible-to-find dry curd cottage cheese I purchased at Ashley Super Valu and drop it off for her tomorrow? Here’s the deal. She’s making German food (cheese buttons) for Christmas (my request) so the fate of Christmas dinner, and possibly all of mankind rests squarely on your able shoulders. But no pressure. Can you do this? Your pal, Tony.”
The funeral was scheduled for Thursday, but it happened that Mike was in town Wednesday night for the viewing, so I dropped off six containers of dry curd cottage cheese at the funeral home as Mike was about to lock up. An hour and 60 miles later, he delivered the contraband to Mom’s front porch.
We hope we haven’t induced Mike to break the Undertaker’s Code of Ethics or interstate commerce laws by smuggling dry curd cottage cheese across state lines. But that’s how we roll around here, mister.
In case Mike is arrested, I have been practicing my speech as a character witness for the sentencing: “In the name of all that is holy, Your Honor, this was a humanitarian crisis.”
And should I be implicated, I have an excuse: “Mom made me do it.”
Meanwhile, the neighbors are wondering why a hearse keeps stopping at the house.
