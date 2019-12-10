Christmas has changed over the years

Pop quiz. How many Christmases are there?
There is one Christmas season, of course. It’s celebrated at year’s end and in some cases into the new year. The season’s span has become pretty fluid over the years, especially if we use the displays at superstores as our model.
I happen to celebrate two Christmases, annually alternating my visits to branches of the extended family. This idea would have been unthinkable a quarter-century or so ago, when I was 5. Back then, Christmas was always spent at my Grandma Chris’ home in Detroit.
Several things have changed since Christmas 1993. My hair isn’t as blonde or curly. Some loved ones are gone but not forgotten. Others, just as unforgettable, have come into my life. Interestingly enough, I feel like I talk more with Grandma at age 31 than I did at age 5. Who’d have guessed?
Christmas traditions are a bit like snowflakes. There’s hallmarks for both.
“For many years, since I was a little girl, I can remember we’ve always spent Christmas together with my mom’s side of the family,” said Jana Berndt of Breckenridge, Minnesota. “We’d have it right at home. We’d open our gifts on Christmas Eve, right after we’d attend our church service in the afternoon.”
Berndt’s parents were on the cutting edge of a trend. They were among the first generation of Americans to be fond of fondue. At the same time, they also knew that when something works, keep it around.
“My mom and dad stared fonduing in their 20s. For 60 years we’ve been fonduing as a family,” Berndt said.
It doesn’t look like Berndt will be enjoying the savory cheese and sweet chocolate this year, however.
“I’m going to be a first-time grandmother,” she said. “My daughter (Emily Steele) is expecting on Christmas Day. This year, Christmas plans aren’t so sure. Maybe her gift will be opened for us at the hospital.”
Deklyn Barth, 6, loves spending time with her grandma, June Foster. Foster, Wahpeton, says her home is small but well decorated.
“I have just a little bit outside on the deck. And she (Deklyn) loves to help me decorate the windows. It’s something we do together.”
Trying to celebrate with her four children and their extended families isn’t east, Foster said. However, she’s learned to adapt.
“FaceTime is just perfect for us all to see her other and celebrate,” Foster said.
Zookeepers who come from all over the U.S. to work for Chahinkapa Zoo are still able to have a homestyle Christmas. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said she, Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz and their family always invite the zookeepers to spend the holiday with them.
“We’ll have our grown children and grandchildren too,” Diekman said. “Everybody’s home at the same time. It’s much more fun to run into each other, with lots of people together, then lose somebody in a big house.”
Diekman loves Christmas lights and decorations. Her house includes five trees, one of which is authentic rather than artificial. “Years ago, we did a lot of decorating. That was when it was easier to climb the ladder,” said Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken, laughing.
Bakken, also a mother and grandmother, is a fan of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“I’d encourage everyone to see it,” she said. “We have to remember that every day’s a blessing.”
Beloved by generations of movie fans, “It’s a Wonderful Life” includes dialogue that has never failed to move me. It’s right at the very end, when nearly everyone in Bedford Falls donates what they can to the Bailey family. “They didn’t ask any questions — just said, ‘If George is in trouble, count me in …’”
Even typing the words is a bit overwhelming. Has there every been a clearer example of decency? Charity? Community?
There are many Christmas celebrations. There is only one Christmas.
