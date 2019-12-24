Christmas is changing across the Northland

The holidays are all about traditions. For some, those traditions include cooking a Christmas goose— thank you Mary Bommersbach of Hankinson.
For even more, it is having numerous Christmases, like Angie Evans having different celebrations with her large and extended family. There is the get-together with the Pankows, the Evans family, siblings ...
It amazes me how Christmas has changed since I was a child. We celebrated one Christmas. One. Not two. Not three. Not four. Not five. Definitely not six. We had one, and opened our gifts on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve was about the torture knowing I couldn’t open even my stocking until the morning … well, very early morning.
The very first tradition I remember is waking my parents early after a practically sleepless night as my siblings and I trekked down the noisy stairs to look with awe at the pile of gifts stacked beneath our tree. My older brother Richard would sneak into our room with younger brother Tim in tow. “Girls, wake up, Santa was here.”
That was the first of many trips down the stairs to stand in our living room with the quiet of a bull in a china shop. From midnight on, we were down those stairs at least once an hour, hoping against hope it was finally time to open presents. My parents tried to sleep, even a few hours. We were told — sternly — to go back to bed or else.
Or else what? They were going to take Christmas away? Not a chance. We knew it. They knew it. They were prisoners of the holiday, handcuffed with tinsel and bows.
So how has Christmas changed for me? There is Christmas Eve with my husband’s family. We play games, eat, have a blast with a gift exchange in which others can steal whatever we open. Of course, the women are much more cut-throat than the men. Gifts can change hands multiple times, while the men typically keep whatever they open.
On Christmas Day my mom and sister Kathy typically come together for a brunch. All my siblings and their families get together a week or two after Christmas, a weekend of fun and games. I don’t need any other gift than that.
So my tradition of spending Christmas with family hasn’t changed, and I pray it never does. I remember two Christmases when it was rather lonely. It was BT — before Todd. My younger brother Tom and I were living in Hankinson and spent Christmas with my sister Kathy’s in-laws, because without them we wouldn’t have had a family celebration. It was fun, but not the same Christmas I was used to when my dad set up a card table in our living room to play cards throughout the day. As we grew up, gift opening was later in the morning. Let’s be honest, few teenagers get up before the sun, until my youngest brother Tom came along to drag us out bed around 7 a.m.
I remember the year I received a toaster oven for Christmas. It was a strange culmination of excitement and not. I felt the loss of my childhood because the day of receiving toys was over. I grew up that year. And yes, I actually felt sad.
So as Christmas is officially here, remember to take time and enjoy the chaos, excitement and joy of the season. Take time to gather with family and friends to enjoy each other. As we grow older, there often are fewer people to celebrate the holidays. Grandparents are lost to infirmity or age, while your children, nieces and nephews graduate from college, get married and start traditions of their own. That often means no longer coming together with the entire clan.
From my family to yours, merry Christmas.
