Jesus is the Son of God and our loving Savior. He lived to teach us, and He suffered and died to save us from sin and death. Because of Him, we can be forgiven, we can overcome challenges, and we can live with God again someday. Jesus is the Son of God. Our Heavenly Father sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to take upon Him the sins of everyone who would live on the earth so we could be forgiven. This sacrifice on our behalf was possible because of Jesus’s divinity and His perfect life.
Jesus was a master teacher and a servant to all. But He was infinitely more than that. When He asked the Apostle Peter, “Whom say ye that I am?” Peter answered, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:15–16). Jesus lived a perfect life to show us the way back to our Heavenly Father.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 505 Richland St., Wahpeton. The church can be reached by calling 701-642-2463. Church members welcome you to attend Sacrament Services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
