Briefs

Cinnamon bowknots are door prizes

The Lidgerwood Red Hatters met at the Geneseo Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 12. Seventeen members were present.

The Red Hatters played 7 Up, 7 Down and Hand & Foot card games. They later ate tacos. In place of game and door prizes, cinnamon bowknots, a homemade pastry, were given to all members attending.

Hostesses were Bonnie Nelson and Joanne Allen.  Hostesses for October will be Dorothy Huckle and Joan Siemieniewski.

