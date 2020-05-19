Class is now in session — Bullis getting creative by teaching fractions curbside

The distant sound of heavy machinery passes by on a Tuesday afternoon as Fairmount is a hub for many farmers and ag-related businesses.
The sound of birds chirping was interrupted by the slow hum of a lawn tractor passing by on Third Street South.
Class is in session with Fairmount fourth grade teacher Michelle Bullis sitting on the front porch, holding a white board while student Cayden Wangler worked on math problems, sitting a socially distant 6 feet away.
His front porch isn’t exactly the typical setting for a classroom, but coronavirus forced changes to many industries, including education as all North Dakota public schools were forced to utilize distance education. That means students finished this school year at home.
Bullis began curbside teaching because of fractions, an integral part of fourth grade that spurs mathematical advancement to fifth grade, she said. Because fractions are difficult to understand, she brought the classroom to her four fourth graders outside their homes.
It also gave Bullis the chance to check in on her students.
Both Cayden and classmate Tahryn Gallego enjoy being home — for the most part. They also said they missed their big classroom birthday parties as both turned 10 recently.
“Would you rather be in school or out here?” Bullis asked Tahryn.
Her answer was quick and decisive. “Out here,” Tahryn said.
“I like being out here too,” Bullis said, smiling, then pointed at the girl’s feet. “Plus you get to be barefoot. You can’t do that in school.”
While Cayden said he was “fine” with being home, especially since he’s able to watch I NASCAR, he does miss not being able to do “any of the fun stuff” at school. He definitely misses seeing his friends.
An avid reader, Cayden was looking forward to reading “Santa Paws” and other books this spring as most schools are days away from completing their school year. Fairmount’s last day is Wednesday.
“These kids are missing so much. I’m worried about their emotional health too. That was another driving force in getting to see them face-to-face and talking with them. I’m doing this every Tuesday afternoon so they have something to look forward to, a little bit of routine in a very not routine way,” Bullis said.
All that is required of Bullis’ curbside curriculum is a white board, markers and eraser. After that, it is just time as she drives to each student’s house — three live in Fairmount, while the fourth student lives in Wahpeton.
