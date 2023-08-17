Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood

Pictured from left: Dale Lugert from Mantador, N.D., and Dale Busta-Scekadoun and Dina Brackin from Lidgerwood, N.D. The three are pictured next to Lugert's blue and white-striped 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28.
The red 1967 Ford Galaxie XL holds the name "The Distant Rider," a name coined by Vaughn Rohrbach. His wife Polly attended the event to show the car that he once drove from Eureka, S.D. to Fargo, N.D. to take her on dates after they first met.
A hot rod style called rat rod belonging to Eli Kath. His mother, Roxann Medenwald, is pictured next to the car, proud to show her handiwork in having sewed the seats and middle console inside the car. She also sewed the tarp that is snapped on top of the rat rod.
Several blocks on Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, were recently full of cars. The annual Cruise Night took place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and brought the crowds with it.
Among the classics rolling through the streets, a particular green car stood out as another onlooker put it, was a rare car that might not be found anywhere else.
The green 1956 Chevrolet Bel-Air Nomad belonged to Bruce and Diane Frueh of Walcott, North Dakota. The couple from Walcott was attending their first year at Cruise Night.
The Nomad had just been finished up in June after three years of work. Bruce said he had found it for sale in northwest Minneapolis. The car had been rusted out, so he hauled it back to his shop and put new floor boards in it from front to back, new quarter panels and paint.
Bruce has been working on cars since he was a young boy, tallying near 300 cars that he has worked on over his lifetime. He had never worked on a Nomad before and said it required patience in figuring it out as he was going along. Though he admitted his favorite part was when he was done.
When asked if he would complete another Nomad in the future, his wife gave a resounding “no.”
Of the many other cars that lined the streets, a couple from Hankinson, North Dakota, cruised in in a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro. The Z-28 belonged to Lee and Jane Stein, who bought it brand new. The car only had 24,000 miles on it.
Dale Busta-Scekadoun was proud to show her 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 that “purrs,” she said. She bought the Shelby five years ago. She was with friend Dale Lugert from Mantador, North Dakota, who brought a 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Type LT Z-28. “I like the ‘73’s, it was a good year,” Lugert said.
Down the street, Polly Rohrbach was seated behind her 1967 Ford Galaxie XL. The car was a “grocery-getter for years” when Rohrbach had her four children. Years before that, her husband-to-be, Vaughn, drove the car from Eureka, South Dakota up to Fargo, to take her on dates when they first met.
Her husband titled the car the Distant Rider, with the license plate showing "DSTNTRD." Vaughn rebuilt the car from the windshield up to the front end, redoing the engine completely. On the back seat side windows, Polly’s husband had etched roses onto the glass. The beautiful roses were also etched on the rear windshield on each bottom corner.
Polly’s favorite part of the car was the body style.
Around the corner from Wiley Avenue, Eli Kath had his 1940s hot rod parked. His mother, Roxann Medenwald, was walking by it and showing the work she had completed on the inside. She had sewed the seats and console together along with the tarp that was snapped onto the roof of the car.
She mentioned the car was a rat rod, which means that it was left to look ratty, but the engine was in good working shape. “It goes fast and mom is scared,” Medenwald said and laughed.