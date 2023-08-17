Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

The streets filled with cars during the annual Cruise Night in Lidgerwood, N.D. The event took place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. 

Several blocks on Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, were recently full of cars. The annual Cruise Night took place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and brought the crowds with it.

Among the classics rolling through the streets, a particular green car stood out as another onlooker put it, was a rare car that might not be found anywhere else.

Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

The green 1956 Chevrolet Bel-Air Nomad that belonged to Bruce and Diane Frueh of Walcott, N.D. It was the couple's first year attending Cruise Night. 
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

The black and gold 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28 belonged to Lee and Jane Stein from Hankinson, N.D. The car had 24,000 miles on it as Lee drove it into Cruise Night. 
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

Under the hood of a 2017 Dodge Challenger owned by Brad Waldera from Moorhead, Minn. Onlookers had a chance to see the pristine engine. 
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

Pictured from left: Dale Lugert from Mantador, N.D., and Dale Busta-Scekadoun and Dina Brackin from Lidgerwood, N.D. The three are pictured next to Lugert's blue and white-striped 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28. 
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

Pictured from left: Dale Lugert from Mantador, N.D., and Dale Busta-Scekadoun and Dina Brackin from Lidgerwood, N.D. The three are pictured next to Busta-Scekadoun's 2013 Ford Shelby GT500.  
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

The red 1967 Ford Galaxie XL holds the name "The Distant Rider," a name coined by Vaughn Rohrbach. His wife Polly attended the event to show the car that he once drove from Eureka, S.D. to Fargo, N.D. to take her on dates after they first met. 
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

Roses are etched on the windows of the 1967 Ford Galaxie XL. Vaughn did the etching work himself.  
Classic cars line the streets of Lidgerwood
Buy Now

A hot rod style called rat rod belonging to Eli Kath. His mother, Roxann Medenwald, is pictured next to the car, proud to show her handiwork in having sewed the seats and middle console inside the car. She also sewed the tarp that is snapped on top of the rat rod. 


Tags