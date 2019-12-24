Coach Wiz knows once a gym rat, always a gym rat

Mark Wisnewski has been a self-proclaimed gym rat for as long as he can remember. He loves sports. If he isn’t coaching, he’s watching high school athletes on the court or field, or watching professional and college athletes on TV. For Wisnewski, his love of everything sports started young. Here is what Wisnewski said about why he became involved in sports in the first place:
Question: How did you know you wanted to become a coach? Answer: It was all because of long-time Lidgerwood coach Howard Grumbo’s influence. I started as a 6 year old and did whatever Howard asked me to do. I was the water boy, swept the floor, whatever.
Question: What is it about sports that bolsters this lifelong love? Answer: I like the definitives. The scoreboard tells you every once in awhile whether you have success or not. It gave me a purpose in life — with everything I do — that’s huge. It’s about the different components. It’s the relationships with the kids. We’re on a journey. You start a season, and it answers how much progress did you make and what are the results at the end.
Question: What is your favorite sporting memory? Answer: I like how you can foster relationships as the year progresses. It’s not always about winning and losing ball games. It’s the relationships that you develop that hopefully carries over to other aspects of life. I am in a very good place in life now. I substitute with all these schools along Highway 11. To me it’s the relationships. I want these kids to do well. I am one of the lucky ones in life in that I get to know them personally.
Question: When you get older, has your perspective about sports changed? Is it always about winning and losing? Answer: You find out when you are first coaching and you think you have all the answers, then reality sets in. There are only certain things that you probably can control. Other than that, you are left up to fate. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. Preparation is better than luck. I love the definitives. Either you won or you lost. Either you played well or not. With sports, I have always loved the passion of it, the enthusiasm.
Question: What is your favorite sport to watch on TV? Answer: My wife can’t believe I can do this, but I can watch a game on TV, listen to one on the radio and read the newspaper all at once. I guess that’s my way of multi-tasking. Football is my favorite game to watch on TV. I don’t have a hockey background, but I love to watch hockey in person. Baseball I love to listen to. Basketball, I like to be there and watch the game. I like to watch what the other team is doing, the strategies.
What is your favorite professional team? Answer: No doubt about it. I am a fan of Green Bay Packer, Chicago White Sox and Golden State Warriors. Those are my three.
Question: If you had anything to do over again, what would it be? Answer: I would still be in education, a sports-related field. If I could do it all over again, I would like to be a general manager of a team, putting together everything, getting the coaches that I would like to steer the ship, lay a foundation and have the plan. It would be in that area. I would be a general manager.
