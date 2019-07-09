Cold bath for a good cause

Fairmount School’s Student Council held a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota.
Six students and staff members competed to raise the most money. As the winner, Fairmount Principal Jay Townsend had 5 gallons of ice water dumped on him during a school assembly.
Second place winner Jadyn Campbell only had to endure an ice cream pail of ice water.
Third place winner Emma Steffens barely grinched while receiving a glass of ice water from music teacher Karl Haataja.
A raffle was held to see who got to dump the water on each contestant. Haataja and students Travis Peterson and Louis Martin were the lucky raffle winners. The school raised $300 to give to the association.
