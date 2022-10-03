Collective, not individual, property tax reduction sought in ND

North Dakota District 25’s three state House of Representatives candidates are weighing in on a property tax proposal made by two Republican state legislators.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

North Dakota District 25’s three state House of Representatives candidates are weighing in on a property tax proposal made by two Republican state legislators.

The proposal is intended to collectively, not individually, reduce property taxes by 25% statewide in North Dakota, according to information News Monitor received. North Dakota state Rep. Mike Nathe, R-District 30, and state Sen. Don Schaible, R-District 31, are proposing that the state buy down mills from from 60 mills to 30 mills by using the same mechanism as when North Dakota redid its K-12 funding formula in 2013.

Collective, not individual, property tax reduction sought in ND

North Dakota House candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25.
Collective, not individual, property tax reduction sought in ND
Buy Now

Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
Collective, not individual, property tax reduction sought in ND
Buy Now

Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.


Tags

Load comments