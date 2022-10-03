Collective, not individual, property tax reduction sought in ND

North Dakota District 25’s three state House of Representatives candidates are weighing in on a property tax proposal made by two Republican state legislators.
The proposal is intended to collectively, not individually, reduce property taxes by 25% statewide in North Dakota, according to information News Monitor received. North Dakota state Rep. Mike Nathe, R-District 30, and state Sen. Don Schaible, R-District 31, are proposing that the state buy down mills from from 60 mills to 30 mills by using the same mechanism as when North Dakota redid its K-12 funding formula in 2013.
Nathe and Schaible previously stated that their proposal would be put forward as a bill during North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly, which begins in January 2023.
Two Republicans, one a district incumbent and the other with regional experience, are running for District 25’s two North Dakota House seats. One Democratic-Nonpartisan League incumbent is running to keep her House seat. Each local candidate shared her thoughts on the Nathe-Schaible proposal.
“One of the most concerning topics that people bring up is their property taxes and their finding no solutions for them,” said Kathy Skroch, state representative from the now-redistricted District 26. “They go up by assessed value, special assessments and mill levy increases. There’s a fear that they’re going to lose their homes if the tax is too high.”
Skroch said a solution needs to be found, but it needs to exist without a sunset clause and be intended for long-term aid, not as a brief fix.
“We saw the risk when school funding was shifted to (correlate with) oil revenues. The market collapsed and wells were capped. We don’t want to put ourselves into jeopardy like that again. I also think that this is a bipartisan issue and that we need to work on it together,” Skroch said.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, has endorsed the Nathe-Schaible proposal.
“Property taxes are one of the biggest concerns I hear from constituents,” Mitskog said previously. “I believe this proposal is a step forward in helping address the issue that most North Dakotans are concerned about. I will support it and work with our rural schools to ensure that they are not harmed. This is a way to put our Legacy Fund dollars to good work.”
North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, is also an incumbent. She expressed cautious optimism about the property tax proposal.
“Any time we deal with property taxes, which are locally controlled, unless there are parameters that are put in, the property owners often will or may not receive the benefits they think they will receive,” Schreiber-Beck said. “I think we need to ally with our locals to make sure what is done is effective for them and that all property owners receive the benefits.”
Schreiber-Beck and Skroch are running with incumbent North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. Mitskog is running with former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, who previously served District 26 and is now running in District 25. Because of redistricting, North Dakota District 25 and Richland County, North Dakota, are near-identical.
Candidates coming to town
Wahpeton’s chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a “Meet The Candidates” forum Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Candidates in North Dakota District 25, Richland County and U.S. legislative races have been invited to the event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at Wahpeton City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., with a 6:15 start time and 9 p.m. conclusion.
This year’s forum will be moderated by Edd Goerger, son of AAUW Wahpeton member Virginia Goerger.
For additional information or to receive special assistance, contact Wahpeton AAUW at 701-640-3391 or send a message to the chapter on Facebook.
