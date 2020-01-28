Come on, rev up those car photos

Yes, that’s right. Warm up your cold winter days with thoughts of burning up the highway next summer. We would love to feature pictures of your cars. People love their cars — many love taking pictures of their cars, a love affair with wheels so to speak. Do you have a classic car being worked on? Do you have a special car just sitting there, waiting for warmer weather? Send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
