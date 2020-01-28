Come to church Sunday at Emmanuel United Church of Christ

Our pastor is the Rev. Ken Adams, who grew up and has lived his life in North Dakota. He started his theological interest doing pulpit supply and interim ministry, now an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ.
Emmanuel United was established in October 1889 as Emmanuel Evangelical Church. In 1934 through a merger, we became the Evangelical and Reformed Church. In 1962 the General Synod of Evangelical and Reformed Church and General Council of the Congregational Christian Churches merged and the church’s name became Emmanuel United Church of Christ. The church is located at 305 2nd Ave. NE, Hankinson.
