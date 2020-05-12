Quantcast
COMING EVENTS this week in the News Monitor

• Richland Public Health:

• Family planning clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by a family planning nurse. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with a client’s schedule.

√ Immunizations are available from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment. Call 701-642-7735.

To submit your meeting notices and club news contact the staff of the News-Monitor by phone 701-642-8585, fax 701-642-1501 or email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com We welcome all entries. Once the threat by coronavirus has passed and area civic and non-profit groups begin to meet, the full list of meetings once again will be featured each week in the News Monitor.

