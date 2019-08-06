COMING EVENTS

Quantcast
• Costa Rican fundraiser: Some students at Wyndmere Public School are raising money for a trip to Costa Rica next summer. They are holding a tostada dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Wyndmere American Legion Hall. It is $12 a plate for adults and $8 for elementary students.

• Richland County health clinics: Foot care clinics will be held 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Wahpeton Senior Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses and/or infection. Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month. Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services.

• Lidgerwood Cruise Night, 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 along Wiley Avenue, Lidgerwood. Bring antique cars, custom cars, souped up cars for this event. Food and drink available that night.

• Area Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. on Mondays through October at Hankinson City Park. Crafters and independent consultants are welcome. Bring fresh and homemade items to the Farmers Market ­— produce, herbs, jellies, eggs, crafts, canned items and home-baked goods. Local fundraiser food stand is available from 5-7 p.m. each Monday. Vendor information is available at Post Hardware or call Todd Buck at 701-640-1919 or Jill Post at 701-403-4812.

MONTHLY NOTICES

• American Legion Bullis Post 84 and its Auxiliary, Lidgerwood, meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the American Legion Hall.

• American Legion Eberhard Post 88, Hankinson, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Richland County Wildlife Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at JT’s on Highway 11 for shoot, followed by 8 p.m. meeting. During the winter months it meets at 8 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Hot Cakes Cafe & Lodging, Hankinson.

• Hankinson Commercial Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, usually at the American Legion Memorial Site, rural Hankinson. All businesses are invited to attend.

