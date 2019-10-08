COMING EVENTS

• Bergen Lutheran Church Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Lidgerwood American Legion Hall. There will be a variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and pies served. Costs of the meal is $7. There also will be baked goods, raffle drawings, pick-a-card game and Monopoly game boards are being sold two for $70.
• St. John’s Catholic Church turkey dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the church, Wyndmere. Menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, carrots, bread and dessert.
• Richland County health clinics — Here is the rundown:
• Foot care clinic to be held from 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Wahpeton Senior Center. Foot care is provided to clients not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. It does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses and/or infection.
• Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.
• Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services. Call the health department at 701-642-7735 for more information.
• Flu clinics — 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Hankinson Community Center; 3:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lidgerwood KC Hall; 3:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Colfax School; 3:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center.
• Verona Gun Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Verona Community Center.
• Love Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show. Email Diana Hermes at the News Monitor at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585. The bridal show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center.
• Area Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. on Mondays through October at Hankinson City Park. Crafters and independent consultants are welcome. Bring fresh and homemade items to the Farmers Market — produce, herbs, jellies, eggs, crafts, canned items and home-baked goods. Local fundraiser food stand is available from 5-7 p.m. each Monday. Vendor information is available by calling Todd Buck at 701-640-1919 or Jill Post at 701-403-4812.
MONTHLY NOTICES
• American Legion Bullis Post 84 and its Auxiliary, Lidgerwood, meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the American Legion Hall.
• American Legion Eberhard Post 88, Hankinson, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with a meal and meeting to follow at the Hankinson Community Center.
• Richland County Wildlife Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at JT’s on Highway 11 for shoot, followed by 8 p.m. meeting. During the winter months it meets at 8 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Hot Cakes Cafe & Lodging, Hankinson.
• Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Humane Society Shelter. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Hankinson Sons of the American Legion meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Community Center.
• Hankinson Commercial Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, usually at the American Legion Memorial Site, rural Hankinson. All businesses are invited to attend and encouraged to join.
• Mantador Quarterly Meetings will meet at 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at the Mantador VFW.
• Hankinson American Legion Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at Hankinson Community Center.
To submit your meeting notices and club news contact the staff of the News-Monitor by phone 701-642-8585, fax 701-642-1501 or email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com We welcome all entries.
