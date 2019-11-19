Quantcast
COMING EVENTS

COMING EVENTS
The Lake Elsie Ice Fishing Derby is a big event put on by the Richland Wildlife Club, which has a banquet Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. Tony O'Meara and Roger Dienert are shown here participating in last year's ice fishing derby.

• Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, general raffles, gun boards, meat boards and more.

• Richland County health clinics for the month —

√ Foot care clinic, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on both Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Wahpeton Senior Citizens Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations — not because of ingrown nails, calluses or infection.

√ Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.

√ Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services. Call the health department at 701-642-7735 for more information.

√ Flu shot Fridays — every Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Health Department, second floor of the Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.

• Festive Fridays: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will be open that evening with fantastic deals.

• Love Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show. Email Diana Hermes at the News Monitor at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585. The bridal show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Wahpeton Event Center.

MONTHLY NOTICES

• American Legion Bullis Post 84 and its Auxiliary, Lidgerwood, meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the American Legion Hall.

• American Legion Eberhard Post 88, Hankinson, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at Hankinson Community Center.

• Hankinson Sons of the American Legion meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Hankinson Community Center.

• Richland County Wildlife Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at JT’s on Highway 11 for shoot, followed by 8 p.m. meeting. During the winter months it meets at 8 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Hot Cakes Cafe & Lodging, Hankinson.

• Tewaukon Rod and Gun Club meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of month at Geneseo Hall.

• Better Living Homemakers meetings are the third Thursday of each month at the homes of the members.

• Hankinson Commercial Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, usually at the American Legion Memorial Site, rural Hankinson. All businesses are invited to attend and encouraged to join.

• Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Humane Society Shelter. Everyone is invited to attend.

• Mantador Quarterly Meetings will meet at 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at the Mantador VFW.

• Hankinson American Legion Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at Hankinson Community Center.

To submit your meeting notices and club news contact the staff of the News-Monitor by phone 701-642-8585, fax 701-642-1501 or email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com. We welcome all entries.

