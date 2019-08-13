Coming Events

• Area Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. on Mondays through October at Hankinson City Park. Crafters and independent consultants are welcome. Bring fresh and homemade items to the Farmers Market — produce, herbs, jellies, eggs, crafts, canned items and home-baked goods. Local fundraiser food stand is available from 5-7 p.m. each Monday. Vendor information is available at Post Hardware or call Todd Buck at 701-640-1919 or Jill Post at 701-403-4812.
• Richland County health clinics: Foot care clinics will be held 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Wahpeton Senior Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses and/or infection. Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month. Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services.
• Lidgerwood Cruise Night, 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 along Wiley Avenue, Lidgerwood. Bring antique cars, custom cars, souped up cars for this event. Food and drink will both be available that night near the Lidgerwood KC Hall.
