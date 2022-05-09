Community prevention mission told to Richland commissioners

Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator with the Richland County Health Department, Richland County, North Dakota, devotes much of her time to address local tobacco use.
Thanks to resources including a Drug-Free Communities grant and increased effort at in-person services, prevention is taking on a broader scope. Johnson informed the Richland County Board of Commissioners about the department’s mission when the board met Tuesday, May 3.
“Our business and retailer education is a big thing,” Johnson said. “We do compliance checks, especially with the new state law preventing tobacco sales to those under age 21. We also work with the sheriff’s office and the Wahpeton Police Department on these initiatives.”
For many years, Richland County’s community prevention outreach has been largely focused on preventing tobacco use among youth. Since Johnson’s hiring, she said, the program has expanded to address prevention of youth use of alcohol and controlled substances.
“On a day by day basis, we provide cessation services to Richland County residents,” Johnson said. “It’s a nice plus. Rather than calling the state how-to-quit line, you can have an in-person meeting with me or my staff for cessation counseling.”
Richland County’s health department also provides people with nicotine replacement therapy products including patches, gum and lozenges. These are paid for by the department utilizing a grant, Johnson said.
“Individuals seeking cessation services are not having to pay out of pocket or go through insurance,” Johnson said. “It’s a free service that we think our constituents in our community deserve.”
Johnson’s visit came in the wake of an April 25 ceremony that included her being named the Associate of the Year by the South East Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6. Officer Whitney Link, North Dakota State College of Science, received the Officer of the Year award.
The Associate of the Year award was given to Johnson for factors including her work with youth to educate and inform them about the dangers of vaping and alcohol use, as well as her close, varied work with the Wahpeton Police Department, Daily News previously wrote.
“Ariel has provided ID scanners and cannabis detecting test strips for vapes to the police department,” School Resource Office Lisa Page said. “She is very active with Project YES as well as Sources of Strength, which is a suicide prevention group at Wahpeton High School.”
Earlier this spring, Johnson was named one of Daily News and News Monitor’s annual 20 Under 40 recipients. She called it a pleasure to be a part of a group like her fellow honorees.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said he was proud to have Johnson before the board. He reminded his colleagues that Johnson’s work is not limited to Wahpeton, but addresses concerns in multiple communities.
“She’s telling us who she impacts,” Ehlert said. “It’s not just youth, although targeting youth is the most important thing. What are they? The future. We thought it would be a good idea to have her come in and share the hard work that she does and the visibility she brings to the public about the negative impact of tobacco use and vaping.”
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
