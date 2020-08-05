Conlon - Riemann

Alex Conlon and Jennifer Riemann will be married on Aug. 8, 2020.

The wedding will be held at the Bagg Bonanza Farm and the reception and dance will be held at the Hankinson Community Center.

 Parents of the bride are Sandy Fossum and Rick Riemann of Hankinson.

Parents of the groom are Mark and Jen Conlon of Anoka, Minnesota.

Grandparents are Diane Klepetka and Doris Riemann of Hankinson and Dick and Helen Bennett of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Jennifer is a K-12 music teacher in Scranton, North Dakota and Alex is a high school math teacher in Bowman, North Dakota.

The couple resides in Bowman, North Dakota.

